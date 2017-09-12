USA Today’s Page: Hillary Wrote Book To ‘Settle Some Scores’ With Comey, Sanders

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” USA Today Washington Bureau chief Susan Page said former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton wrote her memoir, titled “What Happened” to “settle a score” with Bernie Sanders, and former FBI Director James Comey.

PAGE: I think she wanted to settle some scores — including with James Comey and Bernie Sanders, and with others. And I think she also was wounded by the results of this election — she thought she was going to win this election and be president-elect and president, so it was pretty cathartic to go through the process of writing this book… in the house that they bought to be used by the Secret Service and presidential aides once she was president.