Watch: Tim Tebow Visits WWII Vet Taking Shelter From Hurricane Irma

Totally uplifted by this #ww2 veteran, who's spirit and talents encouraged his fellow visitors at this Special Needs Shelter! #irma pic.twitter.com/2q1nH7EHz0

With Tim Tebow’s home state of Florida still battling the effects of Hurricane Irma, the New York Mets minor leaguer took time to visit a shelter, where he met a World War II veteran, who played Tebow a tune on his harmonica.

The former Heisman winner out of the University of Florida tweeted that he was “uplifted” by seeing the vet’s “spirit and talent” at the Special Needs Shelter.

