Watch: Tim Tebow Visits WWII Vet Taking Shelter From Hurricane Irma

by Trent Baker12 Sep 20170

With Tim Tebow’s home state of Florida still battling the effects of Hurricane Irma, the New York Mets minor leaguer took time to visit a shelter, where he met a World War II veteran, who played Tebow a tune on his harmonica.

The former Heisman winner out of the University of Florida tweeted that he was “uplifted” by seeing the vet’s “spirit and talent” at the Special Needs Shelter.

