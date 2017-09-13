Carlson on ESPN’s Hill Calling Trump a ‘White Supremacist’: ‘Endless Stupid Political Nagging’

In response to ESPN “SportsCenter: SC6” co-host Jemele Hill’s tweet storm accusing President Trump of being a “white supremacist,” Tucker Carlson ripped the sports network Tuesday on Fox News Channel, saying the acronym “ESPN” should actually stand for “Endless Stupid Political Nagging.”

ESPN has since slapped Hill on the wrist for her “inappropriate” tweets.

Carlson asked “Outkick the Coverage” founder Clay Travis for his take on Hill’s “bizarre” tweets, and Travis said the left-wing views go “all the way to the top” of Disney and ESPN.

