Hillary: Bernie Did Not Give Me the ‘Respect’ I Deserved

by Pam Key13 Sep 20170

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton insisted her Democratic primary opponent Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) did not give her the “respect” she deserved during the campaign.

Clinton said, “I know what it’s like to lose. I lost in 2008 to President Obama. As soon as I lost I endorsed him. I worked hard for him. I was arguing with my supporters at the Denver convention in 2008 why they had to stop complaining about how I didn’t win and to get out and work for President Obama, and I didn’t get that respect.”

She added, “Let’s remember he’s not a Democrat. That’s not a slam. He says himself I’m not a Democrat. The whole DNC issue was blown way out of proportion.”

