Hillary: Comey ‘Was Fired for the Wrong Reason’ – Should Have At Least Been Disciplined for Handling of Email Investigation

On Wednesday’s edition of NBC’s “TODAY Show,” former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton argued that FBI Director James Comey “was fired for the wrong reason.” And that she should have been at least disciplined for his handling of the email investigation.

Hillary answered a question on her reaction to President Trump firing Comey by saying, “He was fired for the wrong reason.”

She added, “He should not have been fired for Russia. He should have been disciplined, whether or not fired, that’s not for me to say, but he should have been disciplined for the way that he behaved on the email investigation. And in fact, the deputy attorney general, backed by the attorney general of this administration, laid out, in excruciating detail, all of the protocols and rules that he broke.”

