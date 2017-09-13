SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Hillary: Comey’s Letter Was ‘The Determining Factor’ in My Defeat

by Ian Hanchett13 Sep 20170

On Wednesday’s edition of NBC’s “TODAY Show,” former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton stated that then-FBI Director James Comey’s October 28th letter was “the determining factor” in her defeat.

Anchor Savannah Guthrie asked Hillary, “What’s the biggest cause of your loss? What part is Comey? What part’s Russia? What part’s you?”

Hillary answered, “I think the determining factor was the intervention by Comey on October 28. I mean, as I write in the book, and I could have put much more into the book, and independent observers like Nate Silver and others say, yes, but for that intervention, I would have won. But, it stopped my momentum. It drove voters from me, who, understandably, this is not about the voters, who were saying, ‘Well, wait. What does this mean, and how do I evaluate it?’ And so, I think that, in terms of my personal defeat, was the most important factor.”

