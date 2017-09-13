Pelosi: ‘They’re Coming For The Dreamers,’ Like Interned Japanese During WWII

Tuesday at a press conference with the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said President Donald Trump was “coming for the Dreamers” like Japanese-Americans who were interned in camps during World War II.

Pelosi said, “A week and a half ago, I was in Chicago, and I saw this art exhibit that I was invited to see. It’s called ‘And then they came for me,’ and it’s about the internment of the Japanese-American patriots in our country who were interned into camps during World War II while their family members were fighting for freedom for America and for the world. in World War II they were in camps—and they came for me. And now they’re coming for the Dreamers.”

She added, “We cannot let them come for them, so while the president thinks that giving six months time for Congress to act, we want to do that sooner. We want to do it within six weeks and hopefully we can by supporting the Dream Act that is in the House and the Senate.”

