Trump: ‘The Rich Will Not Be Gaining at All’ With My Tax Plan

Wednesday at the White House, President Donald Trump argued that the rich “will not be gaining at all” with his proposed tax plan.

Trump said, “We are looking at a 15 percent rate, and we want a 15 percent rate because that would bring us low. Not by any means the lowest, but bring us to a level where China and other countries are. And we will be able to compete with anybody. Nobody will be able to touch us. So we would like to see percent.”

He continued, “And by the way lower for individuals, much lower than that for individuals. And the rich will not be gaining at all with this plan. We’re looking for the middle class, and we’re looking for jobs, jobs meaning companies. We’re looking for the middle class, and we’re looking at jobs.”

He added, “I think the wealthy will be pretty much where they are —pretty much where they are. If we can do that, we’d like it. If they have to go higher, they’ll go higher, frankly. We’re looking at the middle class, and we’re looking at jobs.”

