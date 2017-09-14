Curt Schilling: ESPN’s Jemele Hill ‘Has Always Been a Racist’

Wednesday on Sean Hannity’s nationally syndicated radio show, former Major League Baseball pitcher Curt Schilling weighed in on ESPN “SportsCenter: SC6” co-host Jemele Hill’s tweets accusing President Trump of being a “white supremacist.”

advertisement

Schilling, who was fired from ESPN for sharing his political beliefs, said Hill “has always been a racist.”

He added that ESPN’s Bomani Jones is also a racist, and ESPN is acting like their support of “liberal racism” is not true.

“Jemele Hill has always been a racist — the things that she says, the things that she does — I don’t have a problem with the fact that Jemele Hill is racist, that Bomani Jones is racist, and Colin Kaepernick knelt for a lie, and that Disney and ESPN, who they own, support liberal racism,” Schilling told Hannity. “I have a problem with them lying about it, and acting as if it’s not true.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent