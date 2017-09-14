Floyd Mayweather Jr Defends Trump’s ‘Locker Room Talk’: He Speaks Like a ‘Real Man’

[LANGUAGE WARNING]

advertisement

Floyd Mayweather Jr. defended President Donald Trump’s lewd comments, also deemed as “locker room talk,” that were picked up on a hot mic during a private 2005 conversation with Billy Bush.

The now 50-0 retired boxer said in an interview this week with Hollywood Unlocked that Trump’s comments are how “real men” speak in the locker room.

“People don’t like the truth,” Mayweather said. “He [speaks] like a real man spoke. Real men speak like, ‘Man, she had a fat ass. You see her ass? I had to squeeze her ass. I had to grab that fat ass.’ Right? … So he talking locker room talk. Locker room talk. ‘I’m the man, you know what I’m saying? You know who I am. Yeah, I grabbed her by the p—-. And?'”

He continued, “I feel people shy away from realness. This man didn’t do nothing. Listen, if y’all didn’t want the man in the White House, y’all should have voted the other way.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent