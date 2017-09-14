Levin on DACA Deal: ‘I Don’t Know What Kind of Art of the Deal This Is — Must Be Abstract Art of the Deal Because I’m Not Seeing It’

Thursday on his nationally syndicated radio show, conservative talker Mark Levin questioned the reported deal between President Donald Trump and Democratic congressional leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer apparently made a night earlier on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) immigration policy.

Levin opened his show by asking what was Trump’s definitive position on DACA and noted how some in the conservative media had rationalized his decision to cooperate with Pelosi and Schumer.

“Where exactly does President Trump stand on DACA and the law today? What is his position? Do you know his position? I hear all the bizarre arguments in defense of him going wobbly — that media are trying to separate Trump from his base, that this is really to get back at the Republicans. I don’t know. It’s just bizarre, but this is the president’s decision.”

At the end of the segment, Levin went on to express his disapproval of the deal.

“Mr. President, you said you would support a wall, and you said you favored deportation,” Levin added. “This is not a good deal. This is not a good deal. I don’t know what kind of art of the deal this is. Must be abstract art of the deal because I’m not seeing it.”

