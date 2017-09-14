Michael Moore: We Are Obstructing Trump Because He Is ‘Not Well’

Thursday night on MSNBC’s “All In,” liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore said there was a resistance movement to President Donald Trump because he is “not well.”

Moore said, “Impeachment is not around the corner. People are hoping Bob Mueller can somehow indict him, but there’s a lot of constitutional questions about that. And he can indict him after he’s a civilian — after Trump’s a civilian, then we can indict him? Then I think our only question is going to be, do we try him as an adult? That will be the only thing yet to be determined.”

He continued, “Our opponent is not well. So we’ve taken advantage of that. We feel bad as liberals because you want to be nice to people who are not—we can’t let someone behind the wheel of the car, you know if they’re intoxicated. And you have to pull them out. So what we’ve done is we’ve obstructed him, and we continue to do that. All the legal groups are going to continue to take him and his people to court. The resistance will be in the streets. It will be at town halls. We are recruiting people in congressional districts and state assembly and state senate districts for next year. People are going to win.”

He added,”I don’t mean a jokey way. That’s part of the problem. The other part of the problem is that in my show every night, one of the first things I ask the audience to do is repeat after me, ‘Donald Trump outsmarted us all.’ And there’s a little throw-up in everyone’s mouth at that moment.”

