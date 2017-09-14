Pelosi: Trump, Ryan Agreed to Move Forward With the DREAM Act Which Includes a Path to Citizenship

Thursday at her weekly press conference, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said both President Donald Trump and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) have agreed to move forward with the Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors (DREAM) Act, which includes a pathway to citizenship for recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Pelosi said, “Last night leader Schumer and I had a productive meeting with President Trump where we agreed to a path to work out an agreement to protect our nations Dreamers for deportation. We insisted that the bipartisan DREAM Act the one introduced by Congresswoman Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-CA) would be the basis for the protection and that we would review border security measures that do not include building a wall as we go forward.”

She added that Ryan was on board, saying, “We had a very good meeting with the speaker in which we agreed to move forward to try and put the DREAM Act on the floor as soon as possible. He too wanted to see some border initiatives that we said we would look into.”

Pelosi then explained that the DREAM Act includes a pathway to citizenship, adding, “It’s a long path.”

