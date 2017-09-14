Press Sec Sanders: Trump Is ‘100 Percent Committed to the Wall’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said President Donald Trump wanted “to get a deal done” on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program but added that he remains “100 percent committed to the wall.”

Sanders said, “The president is clear about what his priorities are all along. He went into last night specifically wanting to talk a lot about tax reform, which they did. Schumer and Pelosi came in wanting to talk a lot about DACA, which they also did. The president has been very clear in what his position is. He wants to get a deal done. He wants to do that with DACA, but also to include massive border security and interior enforcements. That is what he tweeted this morning. That was the message he relayed last night.”

She continued, “They’re already building sample walls. That part is already moving forward. That’s going to continue. The president’s 100 percent committed to the wall. The deal with DACA, they want to include border security. The president wants to make sure that massive border security and interior enforcement is part of any deal on that front.”

She added, “The president is the ultimate dealmaker. I think we have seen him in the course of his personal life and in business make big deals and be extremely successful in that front. The American people want to see him continue to be successful in deal making as we move into the fall, past this massive tax cut.”

