Rand: Trump ‘Changing Course’ on Immigration ‘At His Own Peril,’ ‘His Base Will Be Very, Very Unhappy’

On Thursday’s “Laura Ingraham Show,” Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) reacted to President Trump’s reported deal with Democratic Congressional leaders on immigration by stating that Trump might have “Potomac Fever” and is changing his mind “at his own peril” and predicted “his base will be very, very unhappy with this.”

Rand said that as a physician, he might need to check if the president has caught “Potomac Fever,” which “makes you forget your campaign promises.”

He later added, “I think him changing course on this is at his own peril, that his base will be very, very unhappy with this.”

