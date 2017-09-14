SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Richard Sherman: ‘Terrible’ Quarterback Play Week One Proves Kaepernick Deserves a Job

by Trent Baker14 Sep 20170

After seeing the “terrible” quarterback play in week one of the NFL season, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman said that it is obvious Colin Kaepernick deserves a job.

“[W]e’re playing San Fran, they’re gonna ask about Kaepernick,” Sherman said in a video for “The Players’ Tribune.” “And does he deserve a job? Of course he deserves a job. You saw the quarterback play throughout the league, and it was terrible.

He continued, “What happened to Indianapolis. You saying they couldn’t use Kaepernick? That’s crazy talk, but it’s unfortunate that a man is unemployed right now who is a pretty good ball player, won his fair share of ball games. There are lesser-talented guys employed because they didn’t stand up for a cause. Sometimes it’s not about winning, it’s not about losing, it’s about making a statement. And not bringing drama and stress to your organization. And that’s the decision some of these teams are making, unfortunately.”

