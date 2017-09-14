Roy Moore: 9/11 Was Punishment for U.S. Turning Away From God

A story by CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski and Nathan McDermott published on Thursday features a video showing former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore suggesting the September 11, 2001 terror attacks may have taken place because the country had distanced itself from God.

Moore, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, made the remarks at the Open Door Baptist Church in Enterprise, AL in February. He read from Isaiah 30:12-13 and made the connection.

“[B]ecause you have despised His word and trust in perverseness and oppression, and say thereon … therefore this iniquity will be to you as a breach ready to fall, swell out in a high wall, whose breaking cometh suddenly at an instance,'” Moore said. “Sounds a little bit like the Pentagon, whose breaking came suddenly at an instance, doesn’t it? If you think that’s coincidence, if you go to verse 25, ‘there should be up on every high mountain and upon every hill rivers and streams of water in the day of the great slaughter when the towers will fall.'”

“You know, we’ve suffered a lot in this country, maybe, just maybe, because we’ve distanced ourselves from the one that has it within his hands to heal this land,” he added.

The Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC backed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) that is supporting Moore’s GOP opponent Luther Strange in a September 26 runoff, immediately sent the CNN article out in an email blast upon its publication.

However, not everyone is convinced these remarks will be seen as a negative by Alabama Republican voters.

Moore and Strange are vying for the Republican nomination for a special election for the U.S. Senate seat formerly held by Jeff Sessions. The winner of that contest will face Democratic Party nominee former Clinton U.S. Attorney Doug Jones in the special election on December 12.

