Clay Travis to CNN Host on Jemele Hill Flap: Two Things Have Never Let Him Down in Life — First Amendment and Boobs

On Friday’s “CNN Newsroom,” host Brooke Baldwin shut down an interview with Fox Sports Radio’s Clay Travis about ESPN’s Jemele Hill going unpunished for calling President Donald Trump a “white supremacist” after Travis praised the First Amendment and “boobs” for having never let him down.

Partial transcript as follows:

TRAVIS: I’m a First Amendment absolutist and believe in two things completely: the First Amendment and boobs, and so… BALDWIN: Wait, did you just say you believe in the First Amendment and — hold on, I just want to make sure I heard you correctly as a woman anchoring the show, what did you just say? You believe in the First Amendment and b-o-o-b-s? TRAVIS: Boobs, two things that have only never let me down in this country, the First Amendment and boobs. So, those are the two things I believe in absolutely in the country. So, I don’t think Jemele Hill should be fired, but iake the decision that you’re going to let Curt Schilling go, that you have to also make the decision you’re going to let Jemele Hill go.

Former ESPN senior editor Keith Reed, who was also on CNN to talk about ESPN and Hill, reacted to the comments Travis made by saying he is “astonished.”

Reed and Travis went back and forth while a confused Baldwin attempted to make sure Travis was saying “boobs” and not “booze.”

Baldwin then quickly cut the segment short.

“I’m done,” Baldwin interrupted. “This is done. This is conversation over yanking my … bye. See ya.

She added, “That was entirely inappropriate. Forgive me that it took me a second. It’s like live television happens and you think you hear something but you’re not entirely sure and then you realize it happened, so I apologize for him and that.”

Later in a tweet, Baldwin reiterated her disapproval.

That was… I just… it was one of those thought bubbles "did he actually say that on MY SHOW?!" Note to men — that is never okay. #smh — Brooke Baldwin (@BrookeBCNN) September 15, 2017

