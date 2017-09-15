David Ortiz: Keep Political Statements Out of Baseball

In wake of the “Racism Is As American As Baseball” banner that was unfurled at Fenway Park this week, retired Boston Red Sox slugger David “Big Papi” Ortiz said he is not a fan of political statements being made at games because “people can get the wrong idea” about the message.

advertisement

“That’s kind of messed up right there,” Ortiz said to TMZ Sports after seeing the banner. “Why would you do that?”

“You think they shouldn’t do that at games?” the reporter asked.

Ortiz replied, “Hell no, you don’t do that at all!”

“You don’t wanna add more s–t to the s–t that is already out there,” he added.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent