SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Maher: None of Trump’s Properties Were Damaged by Hurricane Irma, Which Shows ‘There Is No God’

by Ian Hanchett15 Sep 20170

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated the fact that none of President Trump’s properties in the path of Hurricane Irma were damaged by the storm shows that God doesn’t exist.

Maher said, “But here’s the most amazing thing of all, amid all the destruction in the path of that hurricane, neither Mar-a-Lago, nor Trump’s estate in St. Martin’s, nor any of his golf courses in the path got damaged at all. They all escaped almost completely unscathed, which just goes to show something I have always believed, there is no God.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x