Press Sec Sanders Doubles Down on Jemele Hill: ESPN ‘Hypocritical’ to Not Hold Anchors to Consistent Standard

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders accused ESPN of being “hypocritical” in their handling of anchor Jemele Hill’s controversial comments where she called President Donald Trump a “white supremacist.”

Sanders said this week that Hill’s comments should be a “fireable offense” and she doubled down on those comments Friday, noting the network suspended anchor Linda Cohn just for saying ESPN has gotten too political.

“I think the point is that ESPN has been hypocritical,” Sanders explained. “They should hold anchors to a fair and consistent standard. ESPN suspended a longtime anchor, Linda Cohn, not too long ago for expressing a political viewpoint. The network’s public editor has said that there is a perception that ESPN has become political and that has harmed the network.”

“They should be consistent in whatever guidelines that they have set themselves in that front,” she added.

ESPN also fired Curt Schilling after he posted a meme on social media about transgender people using the bathroom of their choosing.

