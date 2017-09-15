Robert De Niro: ‘Disgusting’ Trump Administration Won’t Say Global Warming Behind Hurricanes

Friday on CNN, actor Robert De Niro said it was “disgusting” that President Donald Trump and his administration would not link the devastation of Hurricane Irma to climate change.

De Niro said, “Well, I think we all know the feeling from the White House, that they’re not too in favor of the idea of global warming, so we have to deal with that. But people will deal with it because no matter what the White House wants to do, the world sees it. There are changes. And we’re not certainly helping it by ignoring it. We, at the least, are exacerbating the situation. And for the administration to turn their back on that is disgusting.”

