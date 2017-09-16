Fireworks Erupt Between CNN’s Smerconish, Curt Schilling — You Were Pompous in Philly and ‘You’re Pompous Today’

Former MLB pitcher Curt Schilling and CNN’s Michael Smerconish got into a heated debate Saturday over ESPN anchor Jemele Hill’s accusation that President Donald Trump is a “white supremacist.”

Schilling said this week in an interview with Sean Hannity that Hill “has always been a racist” and doubled down on his comments on “Smerconish” before saying CNN has also engaged in labeling Trump a “white supremacist.”

“CNN has been at the vanguard from everything from the fake Russian dossier to calling Trump a white supremacist time after time, anchor after anchor with no validation, no support for the comments,” Schilling stated. “And the white supremacy 27 years ago on the Oprah Winfrey show. This is the same station that said with female anchors with her hands up, with the ‘hands up don’t shoot,’ even though that was considered to be a complete fabrication or lie. I never heard anyone at CNN retract that. I never heard CNN retract that.”

Smerconish then noted how ESPN fired Schilling for sharing a meme about transgenders, which the CNN host said “besmirched an entire class of individuals.”

“[Y]ou guys operate under the notion that we’re too stupid to think for ourselves,” Schilling responded.

“You know what, you were pompous when you were in Philly and you’re pompous today,” Smerconish told Schilling. “You come on my program and make a number of wild assertions, none with specificity relative to me and my program.”

