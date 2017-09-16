Judge Jeanine to Hillary: You Lost Because Because People Don’t Like You

During her opening statement Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” Jeanine Pirro said she has “had it” with Hillary Clinton’s “poor me nonsense” regarding her loss in the 2016 election.

“You lost because people don’t like you,” Pirro directed at Clinton. “They don’t trust you. You’re arrogant and condescending. You call them names like ‘deplorable.’ And you have the moral core of a jellyfish. And you wonder why your accomplishments aren’t recognized. Your state department lied and said there were no emails on Benghazi.”

She continued, “You out and out lied that there was no classified information on your email server, and you did it for convenience when we all know you set up a private non-secure you and your girlfriends Uma and Cheryl, allegedly doing state department work, could raise money for the organized criminal end prize known as the Clinton Foundation, which was nothing more than a campaign slush fund allowing you to take money from foreign governments and live a life to which government employees are unaccustomed.”

Pirro then called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to open a new federal investigation into Clinton.

“Hillary should not get a free pass because she lost an election,” said Pirro. “Her reign was one of bold, brazen, in your face pay-to-play corruption. It’s time to stop this psychopath from continuing her non-stop stream of lies and criminal activity.”

