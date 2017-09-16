NAACP Lawyer: Trump’s Presidency Was Driven by the ‘Browning of America’

. @JNELSONLDF on #Trump 's election commission in her view "erecting barriers to take us backwards" #AMJoy https://t.co/j60htP6x1Y

Janai Nelson, the Associate Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, said Saturday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” that the “clear browning of America” led to President Trump’s election.

“[W]hat drove this entire presidency is the fact that there is a clear browning of America,” Nelson stated. “Black and Latino voters are going to dominate the electorate if they are able to vote — if they are included in our democracy in a way that is proper and fair.”

She went on to say that Trump’s election commission is “doing everything possible to erect barriers” to set people of color back.

