Watch: Las Vegas High School Football Game Ends in Brawl, Police Break It Up With Pepper Spray

Canyon Springs beats Basic 20-15 and the game ends in a brawl involving players and coaches. Police break up with pepper spray pic.twitter.com/wYTWHANYFl

A football game between two Las Vegas high schools got out of hand Friday.

Per Las Vegas Review-Journal, tensions escalated at the game between Canyon Springs and Basic out of the Clark County School District as the two teams piled up a total of 35 penalties, mostly personal fouls, and four players were ejected before a brawl broke out at the end of the game.

Clark County School District Police intervened with pepper spray once players started punching and swinging helmets at each other.

Las Vegas Review-Journal writes most of the pepper spray was “directed toward a group of Canyon Springs players and coaches, though at least one Basic staffer was targeted.”

Players and coaches dispersed as they screamed in pain from the pepper spray.

More police came to the scene to control the crowd.

Despite police being called, no one was arrested.

