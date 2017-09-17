Bernie Sanders: ‘The Current Model of the Democratic Party Obviously Is Not Working’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) argued the “current model of the Democratic Party was “not working.”
Sanders said, “The current model of the Democratic party obviously is not working. Republicans control the House, the Senate; they control the White House, they control two-thirds of the governors’ offices throughout this country. In my view, Chuck what we need to do is to reach out to independents. There are a heck of a lot more independents in this country than there are Republicans or Democrats. I’ve worked within the Democratic caucus for over 25 years. I continue to do that.”
Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.