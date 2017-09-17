CNN’s Ana Navarro on Hillary Golf Retweet: Trump Is a ‘Jerk,’ Not a President

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” network contributor Ana Navarro called President Donald Trump a “jerk” for his retweet an animated gif that shows him knocking down Hillary Clinton with a golf ball.

Navarro said, “If your six-year-old son did this, he’d be punished. And so this 71-year-old should not be accepted. This is––he’s being a jerk and he’s not being a President.”

