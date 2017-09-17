SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

CNN’s Ana Navarro on Hillary Golf Retweet: Trump Is a ‘Jerk,’ Not a President

by Pam Key17 Sep 20170

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” network contributor Ana Navarro called President Donald Trump a “jerk” for his retweet an animated gif that shows him knocking down Hillary Clinton with a golf ball.

Navarro said, “If your six-year-old son did this, he’d be punished. And so this 71-year-old should not be accepted. This is––he’s being a jerk and he’s not being a President.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

 

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x