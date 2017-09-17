Cotton: Trump Told Me There Is No Deal on DACA

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen, Tom Cotton (R- AR) said President Donald Trump called him a few nights ago to say there’s no deal with Democrats on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy.

Cotton said, “I think the president has said publicly there is not a deal. He wants to see a deal. In fact, he called me a couple of nights ago to so say there is no deal. He wants to make sure that we protect the interest of the American workers, in particular by ending unlimited chain migration. He asked me to sit down with Senator Schumer and some other Democrats. They want to focus on a package of benefits for illegal immigrants. We want to put American workers’ interests first, and we’ll do that. But there is no deal right now. I’m happy to work with the president and Democrats in Congress try to reach a deal that helps American workers.”

