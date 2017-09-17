Dem Rep Schiff: Trump’s Tweets ‘Juvenile,’ Hurt the ‘Stature of Our Whole Country’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Rep Adam Schiff (D-CA) said President Trump’s retweet of an animated gif that shows Trump knocking down Hillary Clinton with a golf ball was “juvenile.”

advertisement

Schiff said, “It’s distressing to have a president that frankly will tweet and retweet things as juvenile as that. It doesn’t help, I think, I terms of his stature, the stature of our whole country.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN