SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Dem Rep Schiff: Trump’s Tweets ‘Juvenile,’ Hurt the ‘Stature of Our Whole Country’

by Pam Key17 Sep 20170

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Rep Adam Schiff (D-CA) said President Trump’s retweet of an animated gif that shows Trump knocking down Hillary Clinton with a golf ball was “juvenile.”

Schiff said, “It’s distressing to have a president that frankly will tweet and retweet things as juvenile as that. It doesn’t help, I think, I terms of his stature, the stature of our whole country.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x