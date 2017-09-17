Durbin: Dems Have ‘Understanding’ Trump’s DACA Deal ‘Includes Citizenship’

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) said that last week in a meeting between President Donald Trump, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY), a “basic understanding” on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program was reached.

Durbin said, “We’re going forward with the understanding that we can work with the White House to come up with an agreement that includes DACA, that includes citizenship for those who are protected under the DREAM Act and also has a substantial commitment to increase border protection. Those are the two pillars of this understanding.”

When asked if Trump committed to those pillars during the meeting Durbin said, “Yes.”

