Feinstein: Senate’s Russia Probe Could Take Another ‘a Year-and-a-Half, If Not More’

by Pam Key17 Sep 20170

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) said the Senate Judiciary Committee’s investigation into possible collusion between Russia and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign could go on for “a year, a year-and-a-half, if not more.”

When asked if Donald Trump Jr., will testify in public Feinstein said, “It will be this fall, I know that for sure.”

She added, “Things keep changing. Not by design but by just the press of other business on the committee. I think people have to anticipate — I know because as I walk through the halls, there is a rush of the press, you know, question after question, it will take a long time. This could take a year, a year-and-a-half, if not more. So I think people have to be patient. The chairman and I work well together. If we have a difference, we work it out between us. I think the Democratic side is very constructive in how they work at this and we will be able to answer some questions.”

