Howard Dean: Supporters Who Stick With Trump After Golf Retweet Are ‘a Little Off’

Sunday on MSNBC former Vermont Governor and DNC Chair Howard Dean said any supporters who still support President Donald Trump after he retweeted an animated gif that shows him knocking down Hillary Clinton with a golf ball were “a little off.”

advertisement

Dean said, “I thought Trump was ill for a long time.”

He continued, “The one with Hillary Clinton, knocking her off with a golf ball, really and truly, this is the president of the United States? Nah he is not the president. I don’t know where his head is, but it’s not in his job.

He added, “The only thing he’s doing is making his base as small as it possibly can be. Anybody who sticks with Trump after this morning is, you know, they’re not going to leave him no matter what he does. And frankly, I think they’re a little off, too. Who does this? This is — a third grader wouldn’t do this. ”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN