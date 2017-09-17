Kellyanne Conway: ‘If There Is No Funding for the Wall, No Deal Can be Made’

Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said that President Donald Trump would not make a deal with Democrats on immigration that does not include funding for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Conway said, “The president has made clear, including this week that if there’s no funding for the wall, no deal can be made. He said it as plainly as possible for all to hear. Those are the president’s words take it to the bank. Secondly, bipartisanship is a means; it is not an end, it is not a goal or an objective here. It is a vehicle by which you get things done particularly when you need 60 votes in the Senate for certain matters.”

“So this is what good negotiators and dealmakers make, but President Trump’s ideas prevailed. Hillary Clinton and the Democrat’s ideas failed. Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer’s ideas failed last year,” she continued. “Donald Trump’s ideas that prevailed he’s the president for a reason. He ran on the program, and it’s that program that will be implemented.”

