McCain on Transgender, DREAMer Military Ban: ‘Just Not Fair’

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) said President Donald Trump’s announced ban on transgender troops in the military was “just not fair.”

The top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee also included DREAMers in his comments.

Partial transcript as follows:

JOHN DICKERSON: You supported on Friday a bill that would prevent President Trump from implementing a ban on transgender.

JOHN MCCAIN: Uh-huh.

JOHN DICKERSON: What – Give me your opinion on that–

JOHN MCCAIN: Well, first of all, I think that transgender people are in the military. And to somehow tell them, along with the Dreamers, that they have to leave the military, which is short of qualified personnel, I believe that a study– I know that a study is going on right now conducted by General Mattis as to the whole issue. One, we wait until that is completed.

And finally, what do we tell those young men and women who are transgender that are serving? That, that they’re out? Same thing with the Dreamers. There’s 900 Dreamers in Iraq and Afghanistan right now. What if we tell them – what are we going to do? Go to them and say, “Hey, pack up, you have to go back to El Salvador”? That’s just not fair.