McMaster on Bannon Leaving WH: ‘There Were Some’ Advancing Their Own Agendas

by Pam Key17 Sep 20170

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” host Chris Wallace asked National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster if the administration is better off without Steve Bannon.

McMaster said, “The administration is better off when we can serve the president by integrating and coordinating across all of our departments and agencies, with our key allies and partners, and to present the President with multiple options, and then, based on his decisions, to help the President implement these policies that prioritize protecting and advancing the interests of the American people. And so, what’s important is to have an inclusive process, not to try to manipulate into a particular decision or to advance your own agenda.”

When Wallace asked if  he was referring to Bannon, McMaster said, “There were some who tried to operate outside of that process for their own narrow agendas, and that didn’t serve the president well.”

