MSNBC Guest on Jemele Hill Controversy: The White House Is Saying It’s Okay to Not Hire Black People

During Sunday’s “PoliticsNation,” ESPN “The Undefeated” writer William Rhoden weighed in on the controversy surrounding ESPN anchor Jemele Hill.

Hill tweeted this week that President Donald Trump is a “white supremacist,” a statement the White House called a “fireable offense.”

Rhoden said Trump and the White House are telling the “racist” sports media and other white people that it is “OK” to not hire black people.

“[T]he problem with the White House is that it’s created an atmosphere where they’re telling white folks ‘it’s okay,'” Rhoden explained. “It’s okay not to hire black folks. It’s OK to grab your Confederate flag or your Nazi flag and walk openly. It’s okay to do that.”

Rhoden then vowed that black people would start “fighting fire with fire.”

“It’s economics. We’re going to start boycotting. We’re going to start boycotting the organizations who support our enemy,” he added.

