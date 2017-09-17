Nikki Haley: If They Continue Being Reckless ‘North Korea Will Be Destroyed’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union, ” U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley warned if North Korea kept on with “reckless behavior” it will be destroyed.”

When asked if President Trump’s “fire and fury” remark was an empty threat Haley said, “It was not an empty threat. What we were doing is being responsible. Where North Korea was irresponsible and reckless, we were using every diplomatic possibility we could do. We have pretty much-exhausted all the things we can do at the Security Council at this point. Now, I said yesterday I perfectly happy kicking this over to Secretary Mattis. He has plenty of military options The fired and fury; we wanted to be responsible and go through all diplomatic means to get their attention first if that doesn’t work, General Mattis will take care of it.”

She added, “If North Korea keeps on with this reckless behavior if the United States has to defend itself or defend its allies in any way, North Korea will be destroyed. We all know that, and none of us want that. None of us want war, but we also have to look at the fact that dealing with someone who is being reckless, irresponsible and is continuing to give threats, not only to the United States but to all of their allies, so something is going to have to be done. We are trying every other possibility that we have, but there is a whole lot of military options on the table.”

