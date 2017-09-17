NYT’s Chozick: Hillary Thought ‘It Was Our Job’ to Get Her Elected

Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” New York Times reporter Amy Chozick said Hillary Clinton made it sound in her new book, “What Happened,” like she thought it was the media’s job to get her elected.

“Is Clinton right that there hasn’t been enough soul-searching about the press’ responsibility?” asked host Brian Stelter.

“I agree with Hillary Clinton that for an industry that thrives on investigation and interrogating others, we’re very bad at scrutinizing ourselves, and there definitely could be more soul-searching about our role in 2016,” Chozick responded. “The way she presents it in the book is a little bit like it was our job to get Hillary Clinton elected.”

“Our job was to inform voters about their choices and how those choices would impact their lives, whether it was about Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump or any other candidate,” she said.

