Stephanopoulos: Trump’s Retweet of Golf Ball Knocking Down Hillary Clinton Is ‘Alarming’

by Pam Key17 Sep 20170

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” host George Stephanopoulos called President Donald Trump’s retweet an animated gif that shows him knocking down Hillary Clinton with a golf ball “alarming.”

Stephanopoulos said, “We had a tweet storm form the president this morning including a retweet — I want to put it on the screen right now — which showed President Trump swinging a golf ball, whacking it right into the back of Hillary Clinton. She goes down right there. Kind of surprising — maybe it’s not surprising — kind of alarming tweet right there. Does it make you question how real this outreach to Democrats was this week?”

