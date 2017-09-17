Tillerson: Trump Open to Staying in Paris Climate Accord, ‘Under the Right Conditions’

Sunday on CBS’s “Face The Nation,” Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said President Donald Trump would be open to remaining in the Paris climate accord.

Tillerson said, “The position is being led and developed by Gary Cohn over at the National Economic Council. I think if you recall, the president also said, look, we are willing to work with partners in the Paris climate accord. If we can construct a set of terms that we believe is fair and balanced for the American people and recognizes our economy, our economic interests, relative to others, in particular, the second-largest economy in the world, China.”

He added, “I think under the right conditions, the president said he’s open to finding those conditions where we can remain engaged with others on what we all agree is still a challenging issue.”

