Christie: Bannon Was in the White House When Trump Got Bad Advice, We Shouldn’t Spend a Lot of Time Listening to Him

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) said, “Steve Bannon was also in the White House at the time that they gave the president all kinds of advice that turned out not to be that good. So, I don’t think we should be giving too much time listening to Steve Bannon.”

Partial Transcript as Follows:

MARTHA MACCALLUM: “And I know you’ve said recently you don’t care too much what Steve Bannon thinks. But he said that he thought it was the biggest mistake that the White House could have made, to let it go to the point where they have a special prosecutor now. The likelihood that this is going to hang over the administration throughout the course of the entire first term is very large, right?”

CHRISTIE: “Sure. I mean, listen, I said at the time I was very reluctant to see a special prosecutor appointed. Because it becomes like a cottage industry, and they feel like they have to go and find something, even if what they initially looked into –. Remember, Bill Clinton didn’t meet Monica Lewinsky until 19 months after the special prosecutor was appointed. Didn’t meet her, until 19 months afterwards. That turned out to be all that worked. So, I think it’s very reluctant. But, let me just say this, Steve Bannon was also in the White House at the time that they gave the president all kinds of advice that turned out not to be that good. So, I don’t think we should be giving too much time listening to Steve Bannon.”