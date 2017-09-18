Immigration Protesters Force Pelosi to End Presser by Chanting ‘You Are a Liar’

Monday in San Francisco, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was forced to leave her DREAMer press conference after being shouted down by protesters who said they are undocumented and unafraid.

After over 20 minutes of chants, the protestors chanted “you have the audacity to tell us you have been fighting deportation.”

Pelosi shot back “Yes, I am.”

The group began chanting, “You are a liar.”

She responded, “You don’t know what you are talking about.”

The crowd continued chanting, “You are a liar.”

Pelosi said, “You are not helping the cause.”

Before walking out, she added, “Since you don’t want to listen we will have to just go.”

