Sean Hannity Tells Bill O’Reilly ‘You Should Come Back’ to Fox News

Monday on his nationally syndicated radio show, Sean Hannity interviewed his former Fox News Channel colleague Bill O’Reilly in appearance to promote O’Reilly latest book, “Killing England.”

During that interview, Hannity and O’Reilly discussed combatting allegations of sexual harassment, to which Hannity suggested was nothing more than an effort to eliminate some political voices given they had been unable to defeat those political voices in other arenas.

Partial transcript as follows:

HANNITY: Look, we’re all natural competitors. We’re in the same industry. You were on radio. You were in TV. I’m on radio and in TV, and I guess there’s just this natural competition. So there’s kind of a schism and they kind of use that schism to sort of pick off one person at a time. And ultimately, you’re right in this sense – their agenda is what they could never get done at the ballot box or electorally, what they could never get done legislatively –

O’REILLY: That’s right. Or on television —

HANNITY: — or on television.

O’REILLY: We crushed CNN and MSNBC, crushed them –

HANNITY: You want to come back? I think you should come back.

O’REILLY: I mean, I’m at the beach every day. You want to drag me back into the swamp, Hannity? Is that what you’re telling me to do?

HANNITY: I think you want back in swamp and I think you’d love it back in the swamp. Look, I know you’re fans would like you back on, too. There’s not a day that goes by that people ask me, ‘How’s O’Reilly doing?’ ‘When is he coming back?’

Would you consider at some date coming back to Fox?

O’REILLY: I mean, I don’t know. I have to get this legal stuff done. I have to get this investigation done. This is where I’m putting my energy.