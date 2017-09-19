Keith Ellison Compares DACA Recipients to Jews in Nazi Germany

Monday in Minneapolis, Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN) compared recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy to Jews in Nazi Germany.

Ellison said, “I heard today as many as 3 million DACA recipients live with someone who is a citizen of the United States. Add that to the people who work with DACA recipients. Add that to the people who are the parents of a DACA recipients. Add that to people who are parents to America citizens. You are literally talking about over 100 million Americans who are in some way—way more than 100 million, maybe well over that—who are deeply connected to people who have immigrated to the United States, some with official papers some with not. So this is not someone else’s fight. This is all our fight, but some are in the bullseye, and others of us are not exactly the target. Therefore, it is our responsibility to stand up and fight and do the right thing.”

He continued, “I’m going to tell you right now, I’m one of the people who believe we should give our neighbors sanctuary. And if you ask yourself what I would do if I were a Gentile in 1941, if my Jewish neighbors were under attack by the—by—by the Nazis? Would I give them sanctuary? You might be about to find out what you would do. Will you pass that moral test or will you fail it?”

