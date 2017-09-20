Alabama Radio Host to Trump: We Love You and We Support You But Don’t Tell Us Who to Vote For

Wednesday on Talk 99.5’s “Matt & Aunie” radio show in Birmingham, AL, host Matt Murphy said he had a message for President Donald Trump regarding his visit to the state on Friday to support Sen. Luther Strange’s bid for U.S. Senate: Don’t tell Alabamians how they should cast their vote next Tuesday.

Strange and former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore are competing in a runoff election on Tuesday for the GOP nod for a special election for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat. The winner will face former Clinton U.S. Attorney Doug Jones in the special election on December 12 for the seat formerly held by Jeff Sessions.

Murphy laid out for his listeners the enormous amount spent in the state by the Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC backed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), to promote Strange’s candidacy and to attack Moore.

On Trump’s visit to Alabama on Friday, he added the president shouldn’t interfere in the election and have faith that the people in Alabama will choose the right candidate on their own.

“What I would say to Mr. President, and if I get the opportunity, I’m going to say this Thursday night — Mr. President, Alabama loves you, and Alabama supports you, but Alabama does not need you telling us who to vote for, for the United States Senate,” Murphy said. “We’ll handle that on our own, and we’ll send you a good conservative. We’ll send you someone that is going to do the right thing — to drain the swamp up in Washington D.C., a swamp you claim to want to have drained.”

“We’ll send you the right person,” he continued. “Mr. President, we love you, and we support you, but we don’t need you coming to Alabama to tell us what we know not to be true. To suggest Roy Moore is not a conservative is simply not the case. And the president, God bless him — he’s got a lot on his plate — he has to be taking bad advice from someone.”

