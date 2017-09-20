GOP Rep Mo Brooks: Luther Strange Personally Sought My Endorsement the Day After the Primary

In an interview with Huntsville, AL talk radio WVNN’s Dale Jackson on Tuesday, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) revealed Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) sought Brooks’ endorsement for the GOP runoff set for Tuesday.

Brooks, who finished third behind Strange and former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore last month in a crowded Republican primary, endorsed Moore on Saturday.

According to Brooks, despite being the target of an aggressive attack ad campaign by the Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC backed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), acting on Strange’s behalf, Strange asked for Brooks endorsement the day after the August 15 primary.

Partial transcript as follows:

JACKSON: The attacks on you by the Strange campaign and the McConnells of the world, the Senate Leadership Fund all but guaranteed you were not going to support Luther Strange. I’m not saying that was the only reason. But humans are humans and you are a human being. Why would you support someone who ran you down regularly and it was just in the most absurd and ridiculous ways. Did the Strange campaign reach out to you at all and ask for your support? BROOKS: Yes. JACKSON: Who — and I understand if you don’t want to talk about this. Maybe you do. Who in their right mind thought that that would be a good idea? Who did the reaching out? BROOKS: Luther Strange did the day after the election. JACKSON: I would love to be a fly on the wall with that conservation. Would you like to share any of that conversation with us? BROOKS: No, I really want to keep the contents private. To me, honesty is extremely important in politics. Unfortunately, we have too many people in elected office that are not candid and honest.

