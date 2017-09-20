Huckabee Sanders: Obama Did Not Put America First — There Was a Lot of ‘Apologizing for Our Success’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the administration of President Barack Obama did not always put America first.

advertisement

When asked about Trump calling Kim Jong-un “rocket man,” Sanders said, “That’s a Trump original. He is a master at branding. One of the reasons I think you hit the nail on the head. This is a problem we have been dealing with for 20 years. Americans wanted somebody, a strong leader, somebody who wasn’t going to put up with it anymore. That’s one of the reasons I think Donald Trump won. They saw strength. They saw somebody who was not going to apologize for America. Was not going to apologize for America’s sovereignty and our success. They wanted somebody to stand up and be a fighter. They got that in Donald Trump. I think that was on full display yesterday in one of his stronger moments. It was a great reminder why people supported him and certainly why he is going to be very successful president.”

She added, “Certainly I don’t think the previous administration was always putting America first. I think there was a lot of, as I said apologizing for our success. That’s not something that America wants. That’s not what our country was founded on. And certainly, I think you see that day in, day out by the support for this president.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN