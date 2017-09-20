Pelosi: DREAMers’ Families Did a ‘Great Thing’ Illegally Bringing Children to America

Wednesday at her weekly press briefing, when asked about the DREAM Act negotiations in Congress, Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said the families of DREAMers did a “great thing” bringing them into America illegally.

advertisement

Pelosi said, “Their families did a great thing for our country bringing those kids here—who are working, who are in the military, who are in school, who are a brilliant part of our future.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN