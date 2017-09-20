SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Pelosi: DREAMers’ Families Did a ‘Great Thing’ Illegally Bringing Children to America

by Pam Key20 Sep 20170

Wednesday at her weekly press briefing, when asked about the DREAM Act negotiations in Congress, Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said the families of DREAMers did a “great thing” bringing them into America illegally.

Pelosi said, “Their families did a great thing for our country bringing those kids here—who are working, who are in the military, who are in school, who are a brilliant part of our future.”

