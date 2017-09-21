ESPN’s Clinton Yates: ‘Being Black Is a Political Statement in America’

Thursday on ESPN’s “Around the Horn,” ESPN “The Undefeated” writer Clinton Yates argued that “being black is a political statement in America.”

Pablo Torre said whiledefending rapper Jay-Z’s decision to turn down the offer to appear in February’s Super Bowl halftime show, “Beyonce, his wife, did this in 2016 and was criticized for being too radical and Black Panther-y so maybe he’s like, ‘You know what, maybe not.'”

“[B]eing black in America is a political statement in America, Pablo,” replied Yates.

Torre responded, “I don’t disagree.”

